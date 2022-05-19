Billie Eilish to appear on David Letterman's new series









The legendary David Letterman is set to return to our screens after two years with another series of his critically acclaimed Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. To kick off proceedings, Letterman will be interviewing popstar du jour Billie Eilish, and making things even better, we get to witness the pair attempt go-karting.

The streaming giant has released a clip of the episode, and in it, we see Letterman and Eilish get to the go-karting track and receive their instructions, and by the looks of it, it’s one of Eilish’s favourite past times. Letterman jokes about his old age, saying that he doesn’t want “something to snap”, asking why they didn’t go to play mini-golf instead. The uber-confident Eilish responded, “Because I’m good at this”.

The member of staff that welcome the pair tells Letterman that Eilish “crashed into a couple of people” the last time she was there, pleading her to take it easy.

The fourth season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is to arrive on Netflix tomorrow, May 20th. The six-episode series will see Letterman interview some of the biggest names around, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Will Smith and Cardi B.

Unfortunately, per a statement about the show that Netflix gave to Rolling Stone, the Will Smith episode was filmed “prior to” Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, and I think I speak for all of us when I say we are disappointed, as that would have made for one hell of an interview.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish has been busy using her platform for righteous causes. She is one of many prominent female artists that have signed a letter criticising the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade verdict, which protected abortion rights at the federal level.

It said: “We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”

Watch a clip of Billie Eilish on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction below.

