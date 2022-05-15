Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish and more sign letter advocating abortion rights









In a new open letter, over 150 musicians have signed a message decrying the US Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion which indicates a possible overturn of ‘Roe V. Wade’, which protects an individual’s right to have an abortion in the United States.

Artists from across the world of music, including Halsey, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, Megan Thee Stallion, Snail Mail, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish have added their names to the letter, which was shared as part of Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign. The message ran as a full-page ad in The New York Times on Friday.

“The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion,” the ad read. “Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.”

The ad continues: “We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”

Earlier in the month, Bridgers revealed that she had an abortion during her 2021 tour. “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access,” Bridgers wrote in a tweet.

Other artists who have signed the letter include Ariana Grande, Mitski, Sunflower Beam, Demi Lovato, Lil Dicky, Wallows, MICHELLE, Holly Humberstone, Finneas, Nova Twins, Soccer Mommy, and Selena Gomez.

