Billie Eilish convinces leading fashion designer to go fur-free









Speaking in Vanity Fair’s annual Same Interview Q&A, Billie Eilish has said that convincing the fashion designer Oscar de la Renta to stop rising real fur has been one of the highlights of her career so far. The 19-year-old pop icon took part in the fifth edition of the yearly interview, which she first sat down for back in 2017.

During the conversation, Eilish discussed some of the most notable moments from the past couple of years, highlighting the release of her second album, Happier Than Ever, attending the premiere of the recent James Bond film No Time To Die (for which she provided the title song), and receiving two more Grammy Awards.

Eilish then went on to recall her experience of being invited to the 2021 Met Gala, which she described as “an unbelievable opportunity”. She attended the event in a stunning dress designed by the Dominican fashion designer Oscar de la Renta, whom she approached during the show and reportedly convinced to stop using animal fur in his clothing. “You have to stop using fur,” Eilish began, “Because if you don’t, I’m not working with you”.

Eilish explained that she wouldn’t have been able to approach de la Renta if it hadn’t been for the support of her family. “That was also thanks to my mum for being with me on that one and fighting for it with me,” she said. “So I got Oscar de la Renta to stop using fur completely, and that was a really really big thing for me, and I hope that more brands follow along with being environmentally conscious and try to help the world instead of making it worse”.

Eilish, who is rapidly overtaking Moby as the world’s most famous vegan, has spoken out about animal rights and environmental issues in the past. Ahead of the Met Gala, she clarified that she’d agreed to wear the Oscar de la Renta’s clothes on the condition that the brand agreed to commit to a fur-free future.

Celebrating her victory on Twitter, Eilish wrote: “It was an honour to wear this dress knowing that going forward Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free!!!!” going on to add, “I’m honoured to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. I urge all designers to do the same.”

See the interview, below.