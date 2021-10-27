Billie Eilish calls for "urgent action" from the UN in tackling the climate crisis









Pop music sensation, Billie Eilish, has called for “urgent, urgent action” on climate change ahead of the COP26, the United Nations’ upcoming conference on climate change in Glasgow.

The conference will run from October 31st to November 12th and aims to “bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on climate change”.

Eilish has joined a wide range of celebrities to implore the world’s governing body to take meaningful action. She is joined by actor Rainn Wilson of the US Office, explorer Levison Wood and many others alongside scientists from Arctic Basecamp as part of the University of Exeter’s GreenFutures campaign. She has released a short video directly addressing world leaders.

In the clip, Eilish says: “This year, our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment and climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet.”

She explains the time for urgent action is now: “We must stand together and speak up to save our planet. Not just for us, but for our future generations. We need urgent, urgent action now, and to work together as one.”

Eilish has always been very vocal about the need for climate action. Last month, she was one of a number of artists who called on US Congress to push for a bill outlining a strong climate change policy.

British rockers, The 1975, are also doing their bit. This month, they launched a new t-shirt in collaboration with the climate change organisation Music Declares Emergency.

“This November, the fate of the planet will be decided at COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference,” the band said in a statement. “We are proud to be supporting Music Declares Emergency and their #NOMUSICONADEADPLANET campaign as they fight to ensure a greener future for all.”

Meanwhile, in April, British musicians such as The Cribs, Skunk Anansie and Declan McKenna also showed support for Music Declares Emergency on ‘Earth Day’ urging the Conservative government to take a stronger stance on tackling climate change.

“We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one”- the amazing @billieeilish gives an important message to world leaders ahead of #COP26 @ArcticBasecamp pic.twitter.com/sK1T1l8NUM — University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) October 26, 2021