Billie Eilish and Finneas release new song for Pixar movie 'Turning Red'









Disney has shared a brand new song from Pixar’s upcoming movie Turning Red. The song, written and performed by siblings Finneas and Billie Eilish – the former appearing as part of a fictional boyband 4*Town – appears as a throwback to early 2000s pop.

The song is called ‘Nobody Like U’; it begins as a pastiche of Justin Timberlake with synth beats and flamenco guitar sections. It then launches into a full assault of lively pop that fits the energy of the children’s movie perfectly.

The intentionally cheesy track is performed by the fictional five-piece boy band 4*Town with Eilish on backing vocals. The lyrics read: “I’ve never met nobody like you / Had friends and I’ve had buddies, it’s true / But they don’t turn my tummy the way you do.”

In Turning Red, Finneas plays the voice of Jesse alongside his bandmates, Robaire (as portrayed by Jordan Fisher), Aaron T (Topher Ngo), Aaron Z (Josh Levi) and Tae Young (Grayson Villanueva).

The film is set for its worldwide release on March 11th. It was initially set for a theatrical release but got shifted to Disney+ in the wake of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Eilish and Finneas wrote three songs for the soundtrack – the other two being ‘1 True Love’ and ‘U Know What’s Up’.

“When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and Finneas – back before they’d won a billion GRAMMYs – we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse,” Lindsey Collins, the film’s producer, said in a statement. “We were big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boyband, asking if they’d be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were!”

Turning Red is set in the early 2000s and follows the story of a 13-year-old girl named Meilin “Mei” Lee who has the unfortunate Hulk-like tendency to turn into a giant red panda whenever she feels a strong emotion. The movie stars Sandra Oh, Orion Lee and newcomer Rosalie Chiang, and is directed by Domee Shi (who previously led the Pixar short film Bao).