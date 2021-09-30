How Billie Eilish's James Bond theme won over Daniel Craig







As one of the biggest stars in popular music, the choice of Billie Eilish to take on the brand new James Bond theme tune was an inspired decision. Created alongside her brother Finneas, as well as Stephen Lipson, Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, No Time to Die differs from more recent theme tunes with a slightly more sombre tone.

Discussing the production of the new James Bond theme with Music Week, producer Stephen Lipson noted that initially, Daniel Craig wasn’t keen on the song. Explaining this, he commented: “Most important was getting Daniel’s approval. I finished the mix and everybody was happy but we still had to get Daniel on board. From the start, quite understandably, he wasn’t all that sure that the song delivered the right emotional climax for his final Bond outing, so satisfying him was key”.

Describing how Barbara Broccoli approved of the new theme tune, the James Bond producer stated that Daniel Craig was coming to London and needed to hear the song. As Lipson added, “Listening to it as if I was Daniel, I realised that the climax needed to be enormous so I spent some time massaging the mix so that, without any perceivable change, it was very much louder at that point”.

As the producer further elaborates, “They arrived, I sat Daniel in the chair between the speakers, hit play and waited for his response. When the song finished he didn’t look up but asked to hear it once more. Barbara and I had no idea how he felt until the end of his second listening, when he looked up at me and said something like,‘That’s fucking amazing’”.

After years of delays, No Time to Die is out from today (September 30) with the soundtrack due out tomorrow (October 1).

