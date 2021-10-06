Big Thief share new single 'Change'









Big Thief - 'Change' 7.7

American indie rockers Big Thief have released a brand new single, the folky and hushed ‘Change’.

The Big Thief singles are coming in fast and furious as the band approach that (still technically theoretical) double album they’ve been teasing for 2022. We’ve gotten to hear ‘Little Things’, ‘Sparrow’, and ‘Certainty’, with ‘Change’ most closely resembling the latter.

Big Thief are one of those bands who feel equally at home with loud and blasting indie rock as they do with more restrained acoustic songs. The folky side tends to favour singer Adrianne Lenker’s vocal styles, as she’s given the chance to lilt and gently coo all over ‘Change’, causing you to lean in as she shares lines like “Would you live forever, never die, while everything around you passes?”

With regards to that new album, guitarist Buck Meek said earlier this year that the LP is “pretty much done”, and it’s great that we’re getting a steady stream of new songs trickling out, but that statement was made all the way back in March. If you’ve got it in the bag, why not, I don’t know, release the dang thing, guys? A new single every couple of weeks is fine, but we could all use a full (maybe double) album of this stuff ASAP.

The band have also announced a slew of new North American tour dates for 2022. Those shows will follow the already previously announced shows the group have planned for Europe at the start of the new year. Do these new dates have any significance with regards to the release of a new album? Who knows? We’ll have to stick around and see.

Check out the audio for ‘Change’, plus all of Big Thief’s 2022 tour dates, down below.

Big Thief 2022 world tour dates:

1/31 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef

2/01 – Paris, France @ La Cigale

2/04 – Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey

2/05 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

2/07 – Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

2/08 – Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie Artefact

2/09 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

2/10 – Munich, Germany @ Cafe Muffathalle

2/12 – Prague, Czech Republic @ MeetFactory

2/13 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

2/15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA

2/16 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

2/18 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

2/19 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

2/21 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredgenburg

2/22 – Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort

2/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

2/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

2/26 – Dublin, Ireland @ The National Stadium

2/27 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

3/02-04 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

4/12 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

4/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

4/18 – Montreal, QE @ L’Olympia

4/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

4/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

4/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

4/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

4/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

4/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

4/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

4/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

5/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

5/03-04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

5/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

5/10-11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

5/12 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

5/14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

6/09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound 2022

6/10-12 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Sounds

Comments