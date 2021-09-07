Big Thief share delicate new single 'Certainty'







Big Thief - 'Certainty' 8.2

Big Thief have released their dainty new single, ‘Certainty’, which will tug on your heartstrings.

The stripped-back acoustic number is carried by Adrianne Lenker’s soul-stirring vocal performance, which is filled with pain and finds her pondering. Intriguingly, it was written and recorded directly to four-track during a three-day power outage while recording at Sam Evian’s Flying Cloud Studios. The authentic way that the song was born translates glides into the track. Without that freak shortage, leaving Lenker with too much time to spend in her own head, then ‘Certainty’ likely ceases to exist.

On the melancholic drenched chorus, Lenker sings, “My certainty is wild, weaving, For you I am a child, believing, You lay beside me sleeping on a plane, In the future.”

“On the third day of the outage, I found Adrianne on the porch writing a new song, so I sat with her and we finished it together, with the rain falling from the gutters splashing over our guitars,” says guitarist Buck Meek. “James and Sam saw us writing, and quickly set up a four-track tape machine in the kitchen, powered by the F250 cigarette lighter out in the yard.”

He continued: “They set up the drums by the sink, and Max plugged his bass into a Bluetooth speaker set on top of the stove. Take two had a great bark from Sam and Hannah’s pup Jan during the solo, but we ended up going with take three because it took us about that long to learn the chords. Then we made pancakes and sausages and ate breakfast for dinner.”

‘Certainty’ arrives off the back of last month’s pair of releases, ‘Little Things’ and ‘Sparrow’, which hint at a full project being on the way soon from the revered four-piece who last released an album in 2019.

The new wanderlust-filled track will likely receive an airing tonight as the group kicks off their US tour, making its way across the other side of the Atlantic next March, cultivating with three nights at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London.

Comments