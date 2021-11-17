Big Thief announce new album 'Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You'









American indie rockers Big Thief have announced the details for their upcoming fifth studio album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.

Big Thief have been dropping new singles with regularity throughout the past few months, including the songs ‘Change’, ‘Certainty’, ‘Little Things’, and ‘Sparrow’. While normally that would be a whole third of an album unto itself, the band have been working at a feverish pace as Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is set to be a double album.

“One of the things that bonds us together as a band is pure magic,” singer Adrianne Lenker explained. “I think we all have the same guide and none of us have ever spoken what it is because we couldn’t name it, but somehow, we are all going for the same thing, and when we hit it… we all know it’s it, but none of us to this day, or maybe ever, will be able to articulate in words what the ‘it’ is. Something about it is magic to me.”

The album’s title refers back to a line in Lenker’s solo cut ‘Anything’ from her 2020 album Songs. The year before, Big Thief put out two albums – U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You will feature what the band refers to as the “twenty best tracks” since those previous two albums were recorded.

One of those tracks was released today along with the album announcement. ‘Time Escaping’ is far more clamorous and dense than the mostly stripped back acoustic folk songs that have been previewed from the album so far, but it’s a sure sign that Big Thief are feeling experimental for their upcoming release. The album itself was recorded in four different studios across the US, taking advantage of the major differences in climate and culture along the way.

Check out the audio for ‘Time Escaping’, plus the upcoming album’s tracklisting down below. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is set to come out on February 11th.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You tracklisting:

1. Change

2. Time Escaping

3. Spud Infinity

4. Certainty

5. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

6. Sparrow

7. Little Things

8. Heavy Bend

9. Flower of Blood

10. Blurred View

11. Red Moon

12. Dried Roses

13. No Reason

14. Wake Me up to Drive

15. Promise Is a Pendulum

16. 12,000 Lines

17. Simulation Swarm

18. Love Love Love

19. The Only Place

20. Blue Lightning