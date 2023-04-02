The best albums of 2023 so far: The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week









Welcome back to Far Out’s weekly vinyl corner feature, where we look to bring you a tempting selection of records from some of our favourite artists, bargain vinyl deals to look out for, and unmissable limited-edition releases. Today, we review a fantastic three months of music, collating the best albums of 2023 so far.

Vinyl sales grew for the 15th consecutive year in 2022, rising to 5.5million units, the highest level since 1990, when …But Seriously by Phil Collins was the year’s biggest-selling studio album. The return to plastic has steadily climbed since the invasion of streaming services in the late 2000s. While the weightless, highly accessible and practical format is great for discovering and consuming swathes of new music while you’re out and about, there’s nothing like coming home to a bit of vinyl.

Fellow collectors will agree that if there’s an artist or album you love, there’s always a good reason to have the turntable at the ready and a 12″ slot reserved on the shelf for inevitable expansion. The sound quality of vinyl brings something more hearty and vibrant with its analogue warmth and crisp definition that there really isn’t a substitute for.

So if, like me, you have a soft spot for these groovy discs of plastic, allow me to walk you through ten hot picks for this week. The list includes a selection of alt-rock essentials from Yo La Tengo to Gaz Coombes, as well as some indie-pop power from Lana Del Rey and Belle & Sebastian.

The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week:

Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World

New Jersey’s alt-rock heroes Yo La Tengo have maintained a steady hand on the rudder of innovation over the past four decades. The trio, consisting of Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan and James McNew, released their 17th studio album back in February, and it’s certainly a contender for album of the year as it stands.

In a glowing five-star review, Far Out wrote: “The album isn’t far from perfect. It combines an array of familiar styles into a nuanced platter of immersive ear candy with textural depth demanding eternal relistens. Wielding the instrumental and compositional virtuosity fans have grown to expect, this talented trio have expertly marshalled epoch-spanning influences into a well-balanced diet plan essential for those who like their music melancholic and transportive.”

Lana Del Rey – Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

In March, Lana Del Rey released her ninth studio album to a torrent of praise. The American indie pop artist has once again brought a uniquely immersive set of pop tracks, boasting collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, SYML and Riopy.

In a four-star review, Far Out wrote: “Devoted fans of Del Rey will find much to fawn over in Ocean Blvd. Diverse, nuanced and interrogative, it reminds us that mainstream pop doesn’t have to be apathetic and easily digestible. It can also be conceptual, exploratory and multifaceted. Certain songs feel a little formulaic and forced, but there’s always something subversive or life-affirming lurking around the corner.”

Gaz Coombes – Turn The Car Around

Gaz Coombes, the charismatic frontman of Supergrass, returned to his successful solo career last year following a brilliant set at Glastonbury with his formative band. Turn The Car Around was preceded by four singles, ‘Sonny the Strong’, ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’, ‘Long Live the Strange’ and ‘Feel Loop (Lizard Dream)’ in 2022.

The full album finally arrived on January 13th, 2023, bringing another top-drawer selection of lyrically absorbing and stylistically diverse tracks almost on par with Coombes’ 2018 solo masterpiece World’s Strongest Man.

Belle & Sebastian – Late Developers

At the beginning of January, Belle & Sebastian announced the imminent arrival of their surprise 12th studio album, Late Developers. The release was a pleasant surprise for the group’s fans, who had been blessed with A Bit of Previous just a few months before. The album ranges from ’80s-style synth musings to raw, punk-derived rock tracks.

In a four-star review, Far Out wrote: “With Late Developers, Belle and Sebastian have followed up A Bit of Previous with an album of equal depth and entertainment value. The eclecticism shown over both albums reflects the group’s broad pool of inspiration and astonishingly versatile talents. These guys are true professionals in the game.”

Philip Selway – Strange Dance

In January, Radiohead’s drummer Philip Selway caused a stir among the Oxford band’s devoted fans when he confirmed the band would reunite in the coming months and years. In late February, Selway left us with a brilliant platter of solo tracks to stick on the turntable in the meantime.

In a four-star review, Far Out said: “Strange Dance carries powerful DNA that tells of despair, anxiety and, ultimately, new hope. Though the songs have come together over several years, Selway and his dream team have delivered an inspired and tessellating collection of tracks. It’s a pensive, orchestral marvel and Selway’s greatest solo achievement to date.”

The Murder Capital – Gigi’s Recovery

Gigi’s Recovery arrived in late January as The Murder Capital’s second studio album, following 2019’s When I Have Fears. The album is a fine selection of post-punk tracks highlighted by its singles, ‘Only Good Things’, ‘A Thousand Lives’, ‘Ethel’, and ‘Return My Head’.

In a four-star review, Far Out said: “Even though it was heavily inferred in the artistic flourishes of their debut, The Murder Capital’s second album Gigi’s Recovery, is a real thing of beauty. The LP has the power to pleasantly surprise even long-time fans of the band. Whether it be the production, the expansive textures, or the quality of frontman James McGovern’s delivery and lyrics – the latter of which is best described as poetry – there’s a lot going on here to cherish.”

Depeche Mode – Memento Mori [Deluxe Crystal Vinyl]

Towards the end of March, gothic synth legends Depeche Mode released their 15th studio album, the aptly titled Memento Mori. The album was preceded by the dark and danceable’ Ghosts Again’, but boasts much to be explored in its entirety.

In a four-star review, Far Out said: “The gatekeepers of gothic synth haven’t reinvented the wheel in Memento Mori, but they’ve given nuanced and considered treatment to their distinctive sound. In this chapter, Depeche Mode have introduced new depth to their morbid allusions, exhuming light from darkness and finding comfort in reality. The album is a triumphant return to the studio, undoubtedly boasting some of their finest work since 1993’s Songs of Faith and Devotion.”

H. Hawkline – Milk for Flowers

In March, Welsh solo artist H. Hawkline released his fifth studio album, Milk for Flowers. The album was a welcomed and worthy return for the artist following I Romanticize, his previous LP of 2017. We hope he doesn’t leave it another six years before recording a sixth album.

In a 4.5-star review, Far Out wrote: “Adding another dimension to the opus and underpinning its sincere essence is that it is a sonic conduit for Hawkline to process a tremendous personal tragedy of the kind that most people only experience twice. This, married with his enigmatic lyrics and assorted textures, instils Milk For Flowers with an almost otherworldy pull that makes you press play as soon as the final track fades out, desiring to collect every breadcrumb its creator leaves.”

Sleaford Mods – UK GRIM

In March, Sleaford Mods released Uk Grim, an album that brought very little new to the table following their 2021 masterclass, Spare Ribs. Nonetheless, UK Grim is a highly enjoyable listen teeming with comically political lyrics, courtesy of Jason Williamson.

In a 3.5-star review, Far Out wrote: “UK Grim is another well-produced album packed with important political messages, setting an excellent example for aspiring songwriters. However, a lack of characterising texture and lyrical variation risks banishing much of the album to a desert of obscurity. Fortunately, moments of quenching redemption make it a worthwhile listen, but perhaps not all in one bite.”

Gorillaz – Cracker Island [Amazon Exclusive Opaque Plum Red]

In February, Damon Albarn’s post-Blur electro-pop project, Gorillaz, added an eighth LP to its revered catalogue. While the collective has failed to match the heights of their first three albums in recent years, Cracker Island is undoubtedly home to some cracking music.

The album reached the top ten in 19 countries thanks to its pop tendencies, but beyond its danceable sheen, it’s home to some truly inspired songcraft. Like many of its predecessors, Cracker Island is enhanced by a wealth of collaborative power from the likes of Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, Bootie Brown and Beck.