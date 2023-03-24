Lana Del Rey unveils new album ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’









Three months after it was first announced, Lana Del Rey has released her new album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The American pop auteur previously offered glimpses into the LP with its title track, ‘A&W,’ and ‘The Grants’. Now we’ve been given the complete picture.

The new album features collaborations with the likes of Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, Father John Misty, Jon Batiste, and producers Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes. It is Del Rey’s first album since 2021’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters.

Since the release of the latter record, Del Rey has released the Euphoria soundtrack hit ‘Watercolour Eyes’ and collaborated with Father John Misty on an updated rendition of ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’. Back in the autumn, Del Rey explained that multiple hard drives had been stolen from her, meaning that a few unfinished tracks from Ocean Blvd were leaked. The manuscript for a book she was working on was also stolen. “I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster, which I didn’t have backed up on a cloud,” she said in a since-deleted video.

In a four-star review of the album, Far Out wrote: “Devoted fans of Del Rey will find much to fawn over in Ocean Blvd. Diverse, nuanced and interrogative, it reminds us that mainstream pop doesn’t have to be apathetic and easily digestible. It can also be conceptual, exploratory and multifaceted. Certain songs feel a little formulaic and forced, but there’s always something subversive or life-affirming lurking around the corner.”

Listen below.