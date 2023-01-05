Subscribe to our newsletter

The 40 best-selling vinyl records of 2022

Thu 5th Jan 2023 16.15 GMT

Newly published statistics have confirmed that vinyl record sales hit a 30-year high in 2022. The Official Chart Company has also revealed the top 40 records responsible for the uptick in physical copy sales. See the full list below. 

Vinyl sales grew for the 15th consecutive year in 2022, rising to 5.5 million units, the highest level since 1990, when …But Seriously by Phil Collins was the year’s biggest-selling studio album. Throughout the 1990s, CDs ousted records as a more versatile and space-saving alternative. 

Over the past decade, turntables have arrived in living rooms worldwide as music fans return to the retro listening format. While records aren’t as practical as streaming services, it seems people want to collect some of their favourite albums as a means of identification and enjoy the ritualistic element of popping a record on to spin. 

As seen below, 2022’s best-selling album on vinyl was Taylor Swift’s infinitely popular tenth album Midnights, which has spent three weeks at number one on the Official Albums Chart, tying with 2020’s lockdown sensation Folklore as her longest-running number one LP. In 2022, Midnights sold more than 89,000 vinyl copies. 

Elsewhere, Sex Pistols’ re-release of their classic punk single, ‘God Save The Queen’, was the biggest-selling single on wax of 2022. The re-release coincided with Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. It was initially released in 1977 when the late Queen celebrated her Silver Jubilee. 

With a selection of old favourites from Queen to David Bowie and scores of new releases from Harry Styles to Wet Leg, we bring you the top 40 best-selling vinyl LPs of 2022 below. 

  1. Midnights – Taylor Swift
  2. Harry’s House – Harry Styles
  3. The Car – Arctic Monkeys
  4. C’mon You Know – Liam Gallagher
  5. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac
  6. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
  7. Being Funny In A Foreign Language – 1975
  8. AM – Arctic Monkeys
  9. Skinty Fia – Fontaines DC
  10. Will of the People – Muse
  11. The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd
  12. Back to Black – Amy Winehouse
  13. Nevermind – Nirvana
  14. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars – David Bowie
  15. Older – George Michael
  16. Last Night in the Bittersweet – Paolo Nutini
  17. The Overload – Yard Act
  18. Revolver – The Beatles
  19. Seventeen Going Under – Sam Fender
  20. Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not – Arctic Monkeys
  21. Greatest Hits – Queen
  22. Life is Yours – Foals
  23. Faith in the Future – Louis Tomlinson
  24. Gold Rush Kid – George Ezra
  25. Fine Line – Harry Styles
  26. A Light for Attracting Attention – The Smile
  27. Legend – Bob Marley and The Wailers
  28. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? – Oasis
  29. Born to Die – Lana Del Rey
  30. Folklore – Taylor Swift
  31. Ants From Up There – Black Country New Road 
  32. Unlimited Love – Red Hot Chili Peppers
  33. Greatest Hits – Fleetwood Mac
  34. Ok Computer – Radiohead
  35. Dance Fever – Florence & The Machine
  36. The Tipping Point – Tears for Fears
  37. Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
  38. Only the Strong Survive – Bruce Springsteen
  39. Favourite Worst Nightmare – Arctic Monkeys
  40. Guardians of the Galaxy – Awesome Mix 1 – Original Soundtrack
