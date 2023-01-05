







Newly published statistics have confirmed that vinyl record sales hit a 30-year high in 2022. The Official Chart Company has also revealed the top 40 records responsible for the uptick in physical copy sales. See the full list below.

Vinyl sales grew for the 15th consecutive year in 2022, rising to 5.5 million units, the highest level since 1990, when …But Seriously by Phil Collins was the year’s biggest-selling studio album. Throughout the 1990s, CDs ousted records as a more versatile and space-saving alternative.

Over the past decade, turntables have arrived in living rooms worldwide as music fans return to the retro listening format. While records aren’t as practical as streaming services, it seems people want to collect some of their favourite albums as a means of identification and enjoy the ritualistic element of popping a record on to spin.

As seen below, 2022’s best-selling album on vinyl was Taylor Swift’s infinitely popular tenth album Midnights, which has spent three weeks at number one on the Official Albums Chart, tying with 2020’s lockdown sensation Folklore as her longest-running number one LP. In 2022, Midnights sold more than 89,000 vinyl copies.

Elsewhere, Sex Pistols’ re-release of their classic punk single, ‘God Save The Queen’, was the biggest-selling single on wax of 2022. The re-release coincided with Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. It was initially released in 1977 when the late Queen celebrated her Silver Jubilee.

With a selection of old favourites from Queen to David Bowie and scores of new releases from Harry Styles to Wet Leg, we bring you the top 40 best-selling vinyl LPs of 2022 below.

The 40 best-selling vinyl records of 2022

Midnights – Taylor Swift Harry’s House – Harry Styles The Car – Arctic Monkeys C’mon You Know – Liam Gallagher Rumours – Fleetwood Mac Wet Leg – Wet Leg Being Funny In A Foreign Language – 1975 AM – Arctic Monkeys Skinty Fia – Fontaines DC Will of the People – Muse The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd Back to Black – Amy Winehouse Nevermind – Nirvana The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars – David Bowie Older – George Michael Last Night in the Bittersweet – Paolo Nutini The Overload – Yard Act Revolver – The Beatles Seventeen Going Under – Sam Fender Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not – Arctic Monkeys Greatest Hits – Queen Life is Yours – Foals Faith in the Future – Louis Tomlinson Gold Rush Kid – George Ezra Fine Line – Harry Styles A Light for Attracting Attention – The Smile Legend – Bob Marley and The Wailers (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? – Oasis Born to Die – Lana Del Rey Folklore – Taylor Swift Ants From Up There – Black Country New Road Unlimited Love – Red Hot Chili Peppers Greatest Hits – Fleetwood Mac Ok Computer – Radiohead Dance Fever – Florence & The Machine The Tipping Point – Tears for Fears Sour – Olivia Rodrigo Only the Strong Survive – Bruce Springsteen Favourite Worst Nightmare – Arctic Monkeys Guardians of the Galaxy – Awesome Mix 1 – Original Soundtrack