Taylor Swift announces new album 'Midnights' at MTV VMAs









Pop icon Taylor Swift announced her new album Midnights at the MTV VMAs last night. No one saw it coming, but Swift used the platform to create a buzz that has already confirmed her forthcoming record as one of the most hotly anticipated of the year.

Swift won three accolades at this year’s VMAs, which were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. When collecting her second award, ‘Video Of The Year’ for ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’, Swift took the opportunity to break the news to her fans.

“My brand new album comes out October 21,” she said whilst on stage. “I will tell you more at midnight.”

Swift followed up the news with a first look at the album art and a short message about Midnights. From the preview of the artwork, it was confirmed that it has 13 tracks; however, she has kept her on their toes by not revealing any of the song titles. In her announcement message, the American songstress described the new album as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.

The message about the album that Swift provided at the VMAs read: “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

Adding: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

