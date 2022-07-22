Watch Taylor Swift perform a mash-up with Haim in London









When Taylor Swift and Haim linked up for the 2020 track ‘Gasoline’, which appeared on the critically acclaimed album Women in Music Pt. III, fans were delighted, as not only had two of the most iconic female acts of the contemporary era united, but they’d also delivered a juggernaut of a pop song with one hell of a chorus.

It made sense that the two should collaborate, given that both artists create hooky pop with an anthemic twist, and duly, ‘Gasoline’ stands out as a highlight in Haim’s back catalogue.

Unsurprisingly, when fans flocked to watch the Haim sisters perform at the O2 Arena in London last night (July 21st), nobody could believe it when Taylor Swift joined them on stage to deliver a mash-up of ‘Gasoline’ and her 2008 breakout single ‘Love Story’.

After arriving on stage to a thunderous round of applause, Swift said: “I haven’t been on stage in a very long time. It’s nice…it’s nice, it’s very nice [to be back]. When I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, I’m going to have to see that. And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people who also thought that”.

She continued: “So we had a thought. If we were to do some sort of mash-up, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest you have sung all night – which is a big challenge because you have been singing very loudly – extraordinary work.”

Back in 2015, Haim opened for Taylor Swift on her 1989 tour, kicking off their long friendship that has been so fruitful. As well as working together on ‘Gasoline’, in 2020, Haim appeared on Swift’s track ‘No Body, No Crime’ on her album Evermore.

Watch fan-shot footage from Haim and Taylor Swift performing their ‘Gasoline’ and ‘Love Story’ mash-up below.

NOT THE HAIM SISTERS BRINGING TAYLOR SWIFT ON STAGE AT THE O2 ARENA FOR THE LAST NIGHT OF THEIR TOUR I AM SCREAMING #taylorswift #haim pic.twitter.com/iJEPPbuWGJ — Teodor Grama (@rodoeti) July 21, 2022

HAIM AND TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMING TOGETHER IM SHAKING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/84XxEisIJ7 — fab 🚀 (@repnostalgia) July 21, 2022

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.