Taika Waititi says ‘Thor' goat scene was inspired by Taylor Swift









For all those who have seen Thor: Love and Thunder, you’ll know that the screaming goats steal much of the movie, snagging a punchline each and every time they screech on screen.

In a recent interview with Insider, filmmaker Taika Waititi has revealed that the screaming goats were partly inspired by a meme that was born from the Taylor Swift song ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’.

Initially, the goats were only meant to be on screen as props, though as the director reveals: “The goats were always going to be in there because they are in the comics, but we didn’t know how they would sound”.

This all changed when he saw a meme of Swift’s song that showed screaming goats being interspersed with the singer’s vocals, adding: “Someone in post-production found this meme of a Taylor Swift song that has screaming goats in it. I didn’t even know that existed. I hear[d] the screaming goats and I just felt it was awesome”.

Waititi’s new film sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) reunited with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who sparks a strange love triangle between the protagonist, his old hammer, Mjölnir and his new weapon of choice, the axe Stormbreaker.

All whilst this is going on, Christian Bale’s sinister new villain, Gorr the God Butcher, threatens the existence of the titular superhero, as the hero is forced to team up with several familiar faces to defeat Gorr.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out now in UK and US cinemas, check out the trailer for the film, below.