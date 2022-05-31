Danielle Haim and Bruce Hornsby release new ‘Days Ahead’ video









Virginia singer-songwriter Bruce Hornsby has welcomed the helping hand of Danielle Haim on his new track ‘Days Ahead’.

The new video was filmed and directed by Hornsby during the Covid-19 pandemic. It follows three dimensional printed characters who can be seen re-arranging furniture around their dollhouse while attempting to learn a new language and thinking about what to do next in their lives.

The new track previews Hornsby’s new album, Flicted, which was released earlier this week. Just before ‘Days Ahead’ was released, the album was also previewed by its lead single ‘Sidelines’, which featured Ezra Koenig from Vampire Weekend.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Drake shared a photo on his Instagram from his first time meeting the LA sister act Haim.

“Just met the Beatles,” Drake’s caption read, alongside the black and white photo which shows the rap artist with Este, Danielle and Alana Haim. Haim also shared the photo on their Instagram account, jokingly writing: “We’re the Beatles” in their caption.

Haim are currently on their 2022 North American tour in support of their latest album Women In Music Pt. III. Last week, they were visiting Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, to perform at RBC Echo Beach.

Elsewhere, Haim are due to head back to the UK this summer to perform at Glastonbury 2022 before embarking on their One More Haim tour in July. The tour was delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pressures over the past two years. All remaining tickets for those dates are available here.

Haim’s 2022 UK/Ireland tour dates are as follows:

June 2022

28th – Trinity College, Dublin

July 2022

13th – Millennium Square, Leeds

14th – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

16th – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

17th – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

19th – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

20th – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21st – The O2 Arena, London

Watch Danielle Haim and Bruce Hornsby’s new video for ‘Days Ahead’ below.