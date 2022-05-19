Alana Haim discusses the “moment she’ll never forget” with Beyoncé









Alana Haim has recently discussed her cherished memories of meeting Beyoncé, including one particular occasion that she’ll “never forget”.

The Licorice Pizza actor and Haim singer/guitarist was speaking to Andy Cohen on his Watch What Happens Live talk show alongside her sister Este Haim when she was asked about the band being signed to Jay-Z’s ‘Roc Nation’ management company early on in their career.

“I think the thing that was the most mind-blowing about being on Roc Nation is that when we would be in, like, a huge crowd of people, Jay-Z and Beyoncé would pick us out of a crowd and, like, hug us, which was, like, a very crazy experience,” Alana said to Cohen.

She added: “There was one moment I’ll never forget. We were at the Grammys. … Danielle had a little piece of lint on her jacket and Beyoncé picked it off for her and was like, ‘I got you.’ And I was like, “Beyoncé! I’m crying! What’s happening?’”

“We’re the biggest Beyoncé fans,” Alana beamed. “I mean, I love her so much, she is obviously an idol of ours.”

Los Angeles sister act Haim kicked off their ‘One More Haim’ tour of North America last month. The emphatic first show in Las Vegas saw the group give a long-awaited live debut to their 2020 song ‘Leaning On You’.

The girls are set to return to the UK this summer to play at Glastonbury 2022 before continuing through a tour of the British Isles. The dates continue the ‘One More Haim’ tour that had been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

See the schedule below.

June

24th-26th – Glastonbury Festival

28th – Trinity College, Dublin

July

13th – Millennium Square, Leeds

14th – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

16th – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

17th – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

19th – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

20th – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21st – The O2 Arena, London