Haim confirmed for Glastonbury 2022









Alana Haim has confirmed that her band, Haim, will be playing at this year’s Glastonbury Festival when it makes its triumphant return this summer. The news comes after ITV News’ Media and Arts Correspondent, Nina Nannar, announced the confirmation via her official Twitter account, writing: “Alana Haim has confirmed that her band with her sisters Haim are playing Glastonbury this year”.

Rumours of the American group’s appearance have been circling since reports came out that Haim had been pencilled in for a Pyramid Stage slot on the Saturday of Glastonbury, just before headliner Noel Gallagher.

Haim – comprised of sisters Este (bass guitar and vocals), Danielle (lead vocals, guitar, and drums), and Alana Haim (guitars, keyboards, and vocals) – were supposed to play Glastonbury back in 2020, and were even featured on the original poster just before the event was forced to cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Two years later, they’re ready to take to the stage. The last time Haim played Glastonbury was in 2017. Before that, they performed in 2014, also taking to the iconic Pyramid stage the year before in 2013.

Elsewhere, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed that the first line-up poster for the 2022 festival will be revealed in March, with individual area line-ups to follow. The full line-up will be released in June. As it stands, the only artists to have been confirmed for this year’s festival are Diana Ross, Billie Eilish, R.A.E, Little Simz (who will headline the West Holts Stage) and The Strays.

Diana Ross is pencilled in to take the teatime Legends Slot on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, while Eilish will be playing the same stage on Friday Night. Eilish, as it happens, is the youngest artist ever to headline Glastonbury.

Although Glastonbury has only confirmed a few names for the 2022 festival, many artists, like Haim, are self-confirming during interviews or via social media. So far, Courtney Barnett, Confidence Man, Glastonbury staple Craig Charles and Black Dyke Band have all self-confirmed that they will be making an appearance at Glastonbury 2022.