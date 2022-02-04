Courtney Barnett confirmed for Glastonbury Festival









Courtney Barnett is confirmed for this year’s Glastonbury festival. While announcing her UK and European tour dates, the Australian entertainer revealed that she is set to perform at the festival.

More recently, Barnett released Things Take Time, Take Time, a softer, more delicate work, written in the heart of the pandemic. Barnett may perform some of the album’s softer material as a form of contrast to the more raucous, rock-oriented fodder in her canon. So far, there has been a greater amount of support from female artists, as Billie Eilish has been confirmed to perform on the Pyramid Stage on June 24th, leaving pop emeritus Diana Ross the chance to play the ‘Legends’ slot on June 26th.

Emily Eavis, the festival custodian and daughter of founder Michael, has said that the full line-up will be revealed by the end of March. This will be the first time Glastonbury has been aired since 2019. It was postponed in 2020 due to the Pandemic, and although efforts were made to ensure that it was put on in 2021, ultimately it had to be cancelled again.

Besides Glastonbury, Barnett will be playing at a variety of shows across Britain. She will be singing in Cardiff on June 29th, Liverpool on June 30th, and finally, she will bow out in Nottingham, delivering a thunderous set at Rock City on July 1st.

In other Barnett related news, her documentary Anonymous Club-charting the rise and turmoils of her 2018 tour- is gearing up for a release. Director Danny Cohen revealed his intentions in a press release: “After three years on (and off) the road, and a blurry few months in the edit suite with legendary editor Ben Hall, it’s wild to think that piece by piece, I’ve documented a story; one of a searching woman, of tremendous personal growth, and limitless talent.”

Cohen elaborated on the sentiment, stating the artist had left an impression on him that went far beyond the realm of professional admiration. “I’ll be forever grateful to Courtney for this experience, and I’m looking forward to sharing the film with audiences here in Australia and internationally.”