Benedict Cumberbatch says a Radiohead biopic would be “quite a weird film”









Spider-Man No Way Home and The Power of the Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch has been discussing the possibilities of starring in a Radiohead biopic after musing on such a project with guitarist Jonny Greenwood.

The actor’s most recent film, The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion, follows a cowboy who inspires fear and admiration in those around him and features a compelling score written by Greenwood. Recalling his “weird” first encounter with the musician during a performance of Hamlet at The Barbican in London, Cumberbatch spoke to NME to discuss his newfound relationship with the Radiohead guitarist.

In conversation with the magazine, Cumberbatch commented: “[Radiohead producer] Nigel Godrich and Edgar Wright came to see me in Hamlet…they came backstage afterwards and we had a nice, long chat”. Continuing, the actor added: “I said to Nigel: ‘I’m a massive Radiohead fan, I don’t suppose any of the boys would want to come and see some Shakespeare?’ So Jonny and Thom came one night and afterwards we talked backstage”.

A purveyor of great music taste, Benedict Cumberbatch has previously listed the likes of The Stone Roses, Van Morrison, Radiohead and The Rolling Stones among his favourite bands of all time. Understandably, the actor was a little star-struck when he met his heroes, “I was really nervous because it hadn’t been a great performance, so I was looking at the ground all embarrassed”.

As much as he loves the band, he also noted that a biopic made about the band would be “a weird film”, adding: “Oh I don’t think they want their lives made into a film”. Discussing the possibility of appearing in a future musical biopic, Cumberbatch concluded, “There are some rock stars I’d like to play…But I don’t think it’ll happen and I’m not going to say who. You’ll have to guess”.

The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Paul Dano and is released on Netflix on December 1st.