Roger Daltrey calls The Rolling Stones a "mediocre pub band"









Frontman of The Who, Roger Daltrey, has hit out at peers The Rolling Stones, labelling them “a mediocre pub band”.

In a revealing new interview with the Coda Collection, Daltrey looked back on his time in music and reflected on the long history of The Who. During the interview, he was asked specifically about the band’s contemporaries, including The Stones and Led Zeppelin.

Discussing The Stones, Daltrey first acknowledged Mick Jagger’s work and said: “You’ve got to take your hat off to him. He’s the number one rock ‘n’ roll performer.”

He then gave an honest take on the band as a whole. He explained: “But as a band, if you were outside a pub and you heard that music coming out of a pub some night, you’d think, ‘Well, that’s a mediocre pub band’.”

It isn’t just Daltrey who appears not to be the biggest fan of The Rolling Stones. In October, Beatles legend Paul McCartney called Jagger and friends a “blues cover band”. Speaking to The New Yorker, McCartney said: “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs”.

This wasn’t the first thinly-veiled dig McCartney has sent in the way of The Stones. When speaking to Howard Stern back in April 2020, McCartney revealed how he thought The Beatles were a better band than The Stones, with “more influences”.

Roger Daltrey is currently in the middle of a UK solo tour. The shows consist of “a unique mix of music and conversation that is built around Roger’s musical journey”.

Roger Daltrey remaining tour dates:

November 2021

15 – Palladium, London

17 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

19 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

21 – New Theatre, Oxford

24 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

26 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

29 – Empire, Liverpool

December 2021

1 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

2 – International Centre, Bournemouth