Jane Campion: “I actually hate superhero films"









As Marvel’s superhero train rides on, it continues to be pelted from both sides from pioneering directors, screenwriters and creatives from the independent film industry. Jane Campion is the latest filmmaker to state her claim against the superhero genre, calling it “noisy” and “ridiculous” among other more damning comments.

The influential modern filmmaker, born in New Zealand, is currently doing a press tour for her latest film, The Power Of The Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Thomasin McKenzie and Paul Dano. Speaking to Variety to advertise the film, the filmmaker also spoke about the state of modern cinema, telling the publication that when it comes to superhero films, “I hate them. I actually hate them”.

When asked whether she’d consider taking on a superhero film, the director stated, “I think It’s safe to say that I will never do that. They’re so noisy and like ridiculous. Sometimes you get a good giggle, but I don’t know what the thing is with the capes, a grown man in tights. I feel like it must come from pantomime”.

Whilst Campion was more measured in her response, fellow filmmaker Ridley Scott found it difficult to mask his frustrations regarding superhero films in a recent interview with Deadline. Without mincing his words, Ridley Scott explicitly told the publication: “The best films are driven by the characters, and we’ll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I’ll crush it. I’ll fucking crush it. They’re fucking boring as shit”. Continuing in his tirade, the filmmaker adds: “[Superhero movie] scripts are not any fucking good”.

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, will be released in UK cinemas on November 19th and will be available on Netflix from December 1st.