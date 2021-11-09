Edgar Wright says he has written the sequel to 'Baby Driver'









Culturally popular film director Edgar Wright has enjoyed a flourishing 2021, having recently released the music documentary, The Sparks Brothers, in the summer before following this up with a unique genre piece in Last Night in Soho in October. The horror film took the director on an unexpected path, with the project failing to reflect much of Edgar Wright’s iconic style, zip and vigour, though, with potential news for a Baby Driver sequel, it looks as though the filmmaker of old could be returning.

Speaking to No Time to Die and True Detective director Cary Fukunaga about his brand new James Bond film, Edgar Wright went on to discuss his future plans and his love of cross-genre filmmaking. In the discussion with Interview Magazine, Wright revealed that regarding Baby Driver 2: “If I did the sequel – and in fact I’ve already written a script – I’d have to find a way to make it fun for me,” he said.

Adding: “The idea of doing a straight Xerox is just not interesting because, as you know, these films take at least two years and in our cases, because of the pandemic, they took even longer”.

By the sounds of things, it appears that Edgar Wright wants to use his time in the prime of his filmmaking capabilities as efficiently as possible, working on projects that will further his ability as a director. “My rule of thumb is you have to really want to do it,” Wright continued, “We’ve both been in situations where we have walked away from a studio franchise movie because we weren’t feeling it. I know that we share many things in common, and that’s one of them”.

2017 film Baby Driver saw the director enter a whole new realm of genre, taking on a more serious tone for a crime, heist caper, starring the likes of Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey and Flea from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Check out the trailer for the film below.