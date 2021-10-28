Beach Bunny unveil new single 'Oxygen'









Beach Bunny - 'Oxygen' 6.8

Chicago rockers Beach Bunny have released a catchy new single, ‘Oxygen’. The release precedes the start of their lengthy North American tour.

On the standalone track, the band channel 1990s bands such as Veruca Salt and Hole, and frontwoman Lili Trifilio sounds a lot like a less annoying and slightly grittier version of Paramore’s Hayley Williams. Lyrically, she seems to be discussing a lover that has positively altered her perception of the world

“They don’t wanna see you the way I do/ But looks better through my worldview,” she admits during the build-up. Then during the anthemic chorus, she howls: “Suddenly everything is easy/I’ve never felt something so deeply/ Cause with you, with you, I breathe again/ Baby you’re my oxygen.”

“‘Oxygen’ is a song about the perils of navigating romantic feelings, the joy that comes with allowing love to happen, and the act of letting go of the anxiety and our inner voices that make us feel undeserving of love,” explained Tifilio in a press statement. “I wanted it to have a playful vibe with anthemic choruses and a big, blissed out ending.”

This total earworm is the band’s first follow-up to their celebrated last EP, Blame Game, which dropped all the way back in January. It has us hotly anticipating what they have in store for us. ‘Oxygen’ follows all of Beach Bunny’s pop/grunge formula, and as a listener, it ticks all the boxes save for one thing.

One would argue that the vocals are too prominent in the mix, and need bringing down a little bit, but maybe we’re being pernickety. Beach Bunny have always produced such songs that allow us all to play out our main character fantasies.

The single comes as a part of a huge year for the Illinois band. Back in May, they performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to perform their banger ‘Cloud 9‘. They also teamed up with the icons that are Tegan and Sara for an updated version of the track in April.

Although no plans for an album have been announced as of yet, we’re sure Beach Bunny are working behind the scenes to cook up something exceptional. Alongside the likes of Snail Mail, beabadoobee, Girl In Red, Soccer Mommy, and Charly Bliss, Beach Bunny seem to be at the forefront of the alt-rock revival that has sprung up over the past couple of years.

Spearheaded by young artists, it’s nice to see that rock is in safe hands and has been firmly prised away from the problematic old guard. They’ve repackaged rock and given it the breath of fresh air it’s needed for some time.

Listen to ‘Oxygen’ below.