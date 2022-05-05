BBC to release a documentary about the Hacienda Club









The BBC has announced a new programme which will detail the rise and the fall of the Hacienda Club, a Manchester establishment that is renowned for unleashing acid house and rave music to the public at large. It became one of the most popular and engaging clubs of the era, bringing an outlet for young northerners searching for change. Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher later conceded that ‘Live Forever’ was inspired in parts by his days at the Hacienda. “I took that into my music,” he explained. “I didn’t write about me, I didn’t write about you; I wrote about us. And that’s where ‘Live Forever’ came from. It’s an acid house anthem that’s played by a lot of fucking scallywags in a rehearsal room.”

The star-filled documentary will give viewers the opportunity to hear from the key ‘players’ in the Hacienda’s history and from people who attended the club on a regular basis. The Hacienda featured in the film 24 Hour Party People, a musical drama that explored the rise and rise of journalist Tony Wilson. The feature also boasts a strong combination of rare and unseen archive and first-hand testimonies. Together, they offer a portrait of how the Hacienda Club changed Britain during the 1990s.

New Order helped to found the Hacienda Club, although the collapse of the building may have led to the breakdown bandmates Peter Hook and Bernard Sumner endured in the years after. Tellingly, Hook no longer tours with New Order, but fronts his own band, The Light, which plays a number of New Order tracks in concert. Sumner rebooted New Order with keyboardists Gillian Gilbert and Stephen Morris in 2011, as the trio have brought the brand to newer, grander heights.

New Order were one of three Manchester outfits to release a seminal album in the late 1980s. Happy Mondays released their sophomore effort Bummed, and The Stone Roses released their debut album, which fused dance beats with Beatlesque melodies. New Order’s Technique was inspired by the band’s trip to Ibiza and featured more drum-heavy beats than the preceding albums. U2 admitted that the Manchester bands inspired their album, Achtung Baby.