Noel Gallagher labels 'Angels’ by Robbie Williams “Oasis by numbers”









Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has called the hit song ‘Angels’ by Robbie Williams “Oasis by numbers”. Gallagher, who once famously referred to the pop singer as “the fat dancer from Take That”, opened up about his surprising love of the track on a recent episode of The Matt Morgan Podcast

Speaking to Morgan, Gallagher recalled: “I’ve heard it and thought, ‘I wish I’d written that,'” he said at first, adding: “‘Angels’ is Oasis by numbers. Add a fucking electric guitar on it and it would be.”

The rivalry between Williams and the Gallaghers goes back to the mid-1990s. After a good deal of trash talk from both sides, Robbie eventually challenged Liam to a boxing match at the 2000 Brit Awards, betting him £100,000.

In more recent times, Williams has opened up about how Oasis’ words and the attitude of the media at the time left him depressed. “My particular brand of entertainment and my particular brand of pop music at the same time as my peers wasn’t, and isn’t, deemed worthy,” Williams revealed in a 2021 interview.

“I read the same magazines and watched the same television shows and wanted to be in the same tribe that most people my age found themselves but because of what I did and because of my output, what I created and how I presented myself it was deemed unworthy,” the singer added.

Williams also shared some of the hurtful comments he recieved: “In music it was Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, although it wasn’t just Liam and Noel Gallagher doing it. Liam said that I should be hung, you know. Famously, Noel said I was ‘the fat dancer from Take That’.” Williams later concluded that he was “too sensitive to the job that I found myself doing.”