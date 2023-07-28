‘Barbie’ soundtrack breaks UK singles chart record









Following the release of Barbie in cinemas on July 21st, the film’s accompanying soundtrack has broken a UK singles chart record.

Thee star-studded soundtrack features contributions from Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Sam Smith, Gayle, Haim, Dominic Fike, Khalid, Kali, Karol G, Tame Impala, The Kid Laroi and Barbie’s own Ryan Gosling.

In total, six songs from Barbie have landed in the top 40. Additionally, three tracks from the film have entered within the top five of the chart, which is the first time this has happened for a movie soundtrack since records began.

Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’ charted at number three this week, Dua Lipa’s anthem ‘Dance the Night’ reached number four. The top five was rounded off by a cover of Aqua’s ‘Barbie World’ by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Following the release of ‘What Was I Made For?’, Eilish explained how the Barbie soundtrack helped get her out of a creative rut. “Honestly, that song was the first thing we’d written in a minute. Even though we were coming up with ideas and coming up with this and that, I remember after we wrote that first half, I go, ‘I think we still got it.’ We were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like, man, I don’t know if we can do this anymore,” she told Apple Music.

In a four-and-a-half star review, Far Out said of Barbie: “This is certainly not merely a film to watch only once, to laugh and sing along to, and be done with. In fact, Barbie may just accomplish the greatest of all art’s tasks, and incite change. Don’t be fooled by her hype or her history; Barbie is an essential piece of cinema for the modern age.”

Listen to ‘I’m Just Ken’ by Ryan Gosling from the soundtrack below.