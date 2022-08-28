Australia Special: The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week









Welcome to Far Out’s weekly vinyl corner feature, where we look to bring you a tempting selection of records from some of our favourite artists, bargain vinyl deals to look out for, and unmissable limited-edition releases. This week we’re taking a trip down under to celebrate some of the best sounds from Australia.

In 2021, the recent vinyl resurgence observed another milestone year as record sales surpassed that of CDs for the first time in three decades. The return to records has been steadily climbing since the invasion of streaming services in the late 2000s. While the weightless, highly accessible and practical format is great for discovering and consuming lots of new music while you’re out and about, there’s nothing like coming home for to bit of vinyl.

Fellow collectors worldwide will agree that if there’s an artist or album you love, there’s always a good reason to have the turntable at the ready and a 12” space reserved on the shelf for inevitable expansion. The sound quality of vinyl brings something more hearty and vibrant with its analogue warmth and crisp definition that there really isn’t a substitute for.

So if, like me, you have a soft spot for these groovy discs of plastic, allow me to walk you through ten hot picks for this week. We have a selection of rock classics from AC/DC to Crowded House and a touch of modern indie from Tame Impala and Parcels.

The following selections have been handpicked by Far Out Magazine, and as a result, we may earn from qualifying purchases.

The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week

AC/DC – Highway To Hell [Limited Edition]

This 1979 classic from the Australian hard rockers was their sixth studio album and the final to feature the late lead vocalist, Bon Scott, who sadly died early the following year after a complication involving his worsening issue with alcoholism.

The iconic album is home to some of the band’s most beloved hits, including the title track, ‘Girls Got Rhythm’, ‘Touch Too Much’ and ‘If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)’. This is the limited 2009 reissue; a fair price for such a timeless classic.

(Credit: Press)

Parcels – Parcels

To any young readers, I apologise for all the golden oldies on this list. As a peace offering, I bring you the undeniable beauty of Parcels’ debut album. The eponymous record was released in 2018 and is a classy, funky electro-rock masterclass from the Australian five-piece.

Parcels is awash with foot-tapping belters that cover a range of emotions while always remaining danceable. They include ‘Comedown’, ‘Withorwithout’, ‘Everyroad’, ‘Bemyself’ and ‘Tieduprightnow’.

(Credit: Press)

Men At Work – Business as Usual

Australia’s finest new-wave-era band, Men At Work, released their classic debut album, Business as Usual, back in 1981. Thanks to its buoying single, ‘Down Under’, it became a huge hit across the globe, topping the charts in the UK, USA and Australia.

On top of ‘Down Under’, Business as Usual is home to most of the band’s beloved classics, including ‘Who Can It Be Now?’, ‘I Can See It in Your Eyes’, ‘Be Good Johnny’ and ‘Underground’. This reissue by ‘Music On Vinyl’ comes with the original black and white album artwork. Outside Australia, the cover was more commonly seen in yellow.

(Credit: Press)

Tame Impala – InnerSpeaker

Over the past decade, Kevin Parker, the mastermind behind Tame Impala, has become a household name in the indie music field, having released a diverse range of highly successful psychedelic pop albums. Today, we travel back to the very beginning, 2010’s debut album, InnerSpeaker.

As if the perfectly psychedelic album cover wasn’t enough, this record contains some unmissable music. Parker’s early work set its sights on reviving the sound of the 1960s psych-rock era with a modern twist, and the results are fantastic. Highlights of this modern classic include ‘Desire Be Desire Go’, ‘Solitude Is Bliss’ and ‘Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?’.

(Credit: Press)

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds – The Boatman’s Call

The Boatman’s Call, released in 1997, was the tenth studio album by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. The album, which is entirely piano-based and a departure from the band’s post-punk back catalogue, remains one of Nick Cave’s most critically acclaimed releases.

The pivotal release marked this important change in Cave’s style that he has largely upheld ever since. The dark, brooding material visits Cave’s deepest thoughts and feelings about his relationships and spiritual yearnings at the time. The classic is home to ‘Into My Arms’, ‘People Ain’t No Good’ and ‘(Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?’.

(Credit: Press)

The Church – Starfish

The Church were founded in Canberra in 1980 at the peak of the post-punk era. Their dreamy, jangly guitar sound combined with Steve Kilbey’s evocative lyrics became an instant hit down under, but it wasn’t until their 1988 seventh album, Starfish, that they became a worldwide sensation.

The album is most famous for the classic singles, ‘Under The Milky Way’ and ‘Reptile’, but it deserves much deeper attention. The album is also home to fan favourites like ‘Blood Money’, ‘North, South, East and West’, ‘Destination’ and ‘Antenna’.

(Credit: Press)

Dope Lemon – Hounds Tooth [Transparent Vinyl]

Revered Aussie singer-songwriter Angus Stone released the debut album of his side project Dope Lemon, in 2016. He followed the successful debut, Honey Bones, with the Hounds Tooth EP in 2017, and it hit the spot once again. After this early success, Stone has stuck with the project for two more albums and counting.

Hounds Tooth is highlighted by its funky, percussive opener ‘Home Soon’, followed by the more relaxed charm ‘Neon Lights’. The EP finishes on another high note with the wonderfully entrancing ‘Where Do You Go’.

(Credit: Press)

Natalie Imbruglia – Left Of The Middle

Over the past 25 years, Natalie Imbruglia has proven herself to be a multi-talented powerhouse, having established herself as a singer-songwriter, actor and model. At the start of her story was Left Of The Middle, her 1997 debut album. Buoyed by the success of the hit single, ‘Torn’, the album held a long tenure in the top ten across much of the globe.

Left Of The Middle was certified platinum just five weeks after its release date, eventually selling over 7 million copies worldwide, marking the most successful debut for a new, alternative pop-rock female artist in history. The album is also home to the beloved classics, ‘Big Mistake’, ‘Smoke’ and ‘Wishing I Was There’.

(Credit: Press)

INXS – Kick

Kick was the sixth and most successful studio album from Australia’s biggest ’80s pop band, INXS. The 1987 album is now considered a seminal cornerstone of pop-rock history, having influenced countless subsequent pop acts up to the modern day.

The album’s unprecedented success owed thanks to its five hit singles, ‘New Sensation’, ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, ‘Devil Inside’, ‘Need You Tonight’ and ‘Mystify’, the first four of which hit the top ten on the US singles chart.

(Credit: Press)

Olivia Newton-John – Physical

Earlier this month, we sadly had to say goodbye to Olivia Newton-John, the eminent British-born Australian singer and actress. She was best known for her performance as Sandy Olsson in 1978’s Grease, the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time.

Following the unparalleled success of Grease, Newton-John reached another high point with her 11th studio album, Physical, released in 1981. This 2021 reissue celebrates the record’s 40th anniversary and is home to beloved classics like ‘Physical’, ‘Landslide’, ‘Make a Move on Me’ and ‘The Promise (The Dolphin Song)’.

(Credit: Press)