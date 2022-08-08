Olivia Newton-John dead at 73









Grease star and chart-topping recording artist Olivia Newton-John has passed away aged 73.

Her husband, John Easterling, has confirmed in a statement she passed away at her California ranch on Monday morning. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the post read.

The statement continued: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Not only did she carve out an acclaimed career on screen, but Newton-John also sold millions of records as a country artist. Grease gave her a platform on the international stage, and made her one of the most famous women on the planet.

Newton-John first battled breast cancer in 1992, which she overcame. In 2017, she revealed it returned in 2013 and it had now tragically spread to her spine.

Tributes have already begun to pour in on social media with her Grease co-star John Travolta writing: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

“We have lost a great, iconic artist,” wrote George Takei. “Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.”

In recent years, Newton-John has focussed on the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Research Centre in Melbourne. She has also campaigned extensively for Australia to allow cancer patients access to medical marijuana.