Aubrey Plaza joins the cast of Francis Ford Coppola movie ‘Megalopolis’









Francis Ford Coppola’s long-awaited project Megalopolis has added another star to its cast. Following rave reviews for her performance in Emily the Criminal, Aubrey Plaza has joined the ensemble cast of Coppola’s passion project.

The movie has been in the works for decades now, and it is said that the cost of the film is what has delayed it until now. However, thanks to Coppola’s own wealth – from his movies and his winery – he is now able to fund it himself. In fact, he is contributing around $100 million dollars to the film from his own pocket.

Coppola has added several high-profile to the cast, including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne and Nathalie Emmanuel. Aubrey Plaza will be in good company when the film begins production. However, not many details surrounding the characters of the film have been revealed, so it is unsure exactly who Plaza – or anyone else for that matter – will play.

Previously, Coppola had explained the film to Deadline thus: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love.” Apparently, back in the 1980s, Coppola had first been interested in a film that drew similarities between the fall of the Roman Empire and the future of America following a disaster in New York City.

However, Hollywood producers were not keen on such films at the time, and the 9/11 attacks sure put paid to any idea of documenting a disaster in New York. It could end up being Coppola’s last film, so he is likely to put everything he has into it – including his own money.

Production is rumoured to be scheduled for this coming autumn, so keep an eye out for any further details.