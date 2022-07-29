New York City dates announced for David Bowie fan convention









The international David Bowie fan convention has announced its dates for its second iteration in New York City. The event is scheduled from June 17th to June 18th, 2023, at the Terminal 5 venue.

The first David Bowie fan convention took place in Liverpool last month. Over 1,500 Bowie fanatics travelled from across the world to listen to conversations between Bowie’s long-time collaborators, watch live performances and get dressed up in Bowie-themed clothing for the ‘Bowie Ball’.

The convention in New York City will coincide with the 40-year anniversary of Bowie’s funkiest album, Let’s Dance and the 50-year anniversary of his 1973 album, Aladdin Sane.

Limited VIP tickets are also available at the convention, which will grant access to visiting some of the key New York locations that Bowie is famed for haunting, such as CBGC, Andy Warhol’s Factory, and Max’s Kansas City and amazingly, Bowie’s own New York apartment.

The co-founder of the Bowie fan convention, Dave Pichilingi, said: “Taking the David Bowie World Fan Convention to New York is to take the story to the heart of his story, with the recording of albums including those later-life classics, The Next Day and Blackstar, as well as Let’s Dance and Never Let Me Down all being rooted in the city.”

He added, “This year’s event proved the status of musicians, photographers, filmmakers and other high-profile Bowie collaborators that this event can attract, and New York will certainly be no different.”

Guest collaborators at the Liverpool iteration of the convention included the ‘Young Americans’ singer Robin Clark, Bowie’s bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, Blackstar collaborator Donny McCaslin and Woody Woodmansey, the last surviving member of Bowie’s acclaimed backing band, the Spiders From Mars. Guests for the New York City event have yet to be announced.

