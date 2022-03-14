Arcade Fire announce last-minute Ukraine benefit show in New Orleans









Plenty of celebrities and bands have started to participate in lending a hand to Ukraine, and Arcade Fire is the latest to get involved. The band has announced a last-minute benefit show to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Canadian group has planned a pay-what-you-can show tonight, March 14th, with wristbands going on sale at 10am for the show, for which the doors open at 7:30pm.

This show is also coming at a time when the band is teasing their return, with their last studio album having been released back in 2017. Aside from their 45-minute track, ‘Memories Of the Age of Anxiety’, which was released for a meditation app in 2021, the band has been teasing new releases in non-musical ways.

Arcade Fire has sent out postcards to fans that simply read “we missed you”, and Win Butler claimed that he’d written multiple albums over the pandemic. They also teased a snippet of new music online more recently. However, it’s clear that this effort is in the interest of giving back and showing support, not teasing new music.

On Wednesday March 9th, the band made another surprise appearance at a fundraising gig for Ukraine at the Roundhouse in Camden, London. With this pattern, it might not be too far off to expect more gigs like this in the future from Arcade Fire.

Although Arcade Fire is planning a show to support Ukraine, other bands and artists have had to do the opposite, with acts such as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Iggy Pop, and Franz Ferdinand all cancelling tour dates in Ukraine and Russia.

If you want to check out the show poster for more details, you can do so here, and catch Arcade Fire’s show in New Orleans tonight.