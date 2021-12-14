Arcade Fire play their first show since the pandemic at Cryptocurrency event









Arcade Fire have played their first performance since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic at a cryptocurrency event.

Prior to the show, the band had not taken to that stage since February 2020 when they headlined the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans.

However, on Saturday evening (December 11th) Win Butler and Régine Chassagne took to the stage at the Zarkana Theater in Las Vegas for Gala Games’ Galaverse cryptocurrency event.

They were joined at the party by Alice Cooper, Billy Idol, Kings of Leon, Maroon 5, Steve Aoki and Snoop Dogg, in what certainly represents a fairly interesting line-up, to say the least.

During the set they played stripped back renditions of the Arcade Fire classics ‘My Body is a Cage’ and ‘Everything Now’ as the crowd dined and watched on.

The event was dubbed as “an immersive event for the community to celebrate the Gala Games metaverse”. And for those unfamiliar with Gala Games, their website describes them as “the leaders in play-to-earn, blockchain, and NFT gaming”.

Arcade Fire currently have no new shows forthcoming but hopefully this return to live-action is a signifier that their booking calendar might start to fill up. You can check out some clips from their performance below.