Arcade Fire to appear on SNL alongside Benedict Cumberbatch









Arcade Fire are set to return to Saturday Night Live as the episode’s musical guests on May 7th. The much-anticipated slot will be the Canadian band’s fifth appearance on the show, having performed in 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2018.

The announcement comes shortly after Arcade Fire performed a secret set at Coachella 2022, where they ran through tracks from their forthcoming album WE, which is slated for release on May 6th, the day before they appear on SNL.

The group’s last album was 2017’s Everything Now, which was produced by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich with the help of Arcade Fire members Win Butler and Régine Chassagne.

Arcade Fire recently shared the lead single from WE, ‘The Lightning I, II,’ alongside an Emily Kai Bock-directed music video. After confirming the new album, Win Butler’s bandmate and younger brother Will Butler revealed that he had decided to leave the group shortly after the recording sessions concluded.

The May 7th episode of Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Benedict Cumberbatch. The British actor, who was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in The Power of The Dog, last hosted the late-night show in 2016.

Cumberbatch’s appearance on SNL forms part of the promo campaign for Marvel Studios’ new film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens the same day Arcade Fire release WE. The actor will also feature in the Netflix original film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” directed by Wes Anderson and based on the 1982 Roald Dahl book of the same name.