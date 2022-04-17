Coachella 2022: Watch Arcade Fire's secret set









Watch footage from Arcade Fire’s emotional secret set from Coachella 2022.

The band got the rumour mill churning in regards to an appearance at the festival when frontman Win Butler made a cryptic hint on social media on Thursday. He uploaded a picture of himself along with the caption: “Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry”.

The band eventually took to the stage on Friday at 6:45pm on the Mojave Tent between IDLES and Carly Rae Jepsen. Arcade Fire had an hour on-stage and tore through all the hits and offered a glimpse of new material.

The Canadians began their set with the new single ‘The Lightining I, II’ and rolled back the years by including ‘Rebellion (Lies)’, ‘The Suburbs’, ‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’ before finishing on ‘Wake Up’.

The performance marked their first visit to Indio, California, since 2014, when they headlined the festival as part of their album campaign for Reflektor.

Last month, Arcade Fire confirmed their new album, WE, is out on May 6th via Columbia records. The record, produced by Nigel Godrich, along with band members Win Butler, and Régine Chassagne, marks the group’s first album in five years since 2017’s Everything Now.

In the run-up to releasing the album, they’ve played sporadic gigs in New York, New Orleans and now made it to Coachella. Watch footage from their latest performance below.