Arcade Fire tease new single ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’









Arcade Fire have teased the next single from their upcoming sixth studio album, WE. The new album is set for release next month. The new album will come as their first since 2017’s Everything Now.

The band also released their score for the 2013 movie Her last year, which was created in collaboration with Canadian composer Michael Pallett.

In a reel shared to Arcade Fire’s Instagram page, singer and multi-instrumentalist Win Butler can be seen playing their yet to be released album, We, on his turntable.

As he spins the LP, Butler says “first single was” before playing the album’s lead dual singles ‘Lightning I, II’. Then he says, “next single is” before a slow track begins to play with the lyrics: “Lookout kid trust your heart / you don’t have to play the part.” They captioned the post, “Lookout”.

The newly teased song, ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’, features on the band’s tracklist for WE, and was also played during the encore of the band’s recent run of Ukraine benefit gigs in New York City.

Arcade Fire raised more than $100,000 (£76,370) for the people of Ukraine via the shows at Manhattan’s Bowery Ballroom. At the final NYC concert, Arcade Fire were joined onstage by former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne for a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Give Peace A Chance’.

Last month, Win’s brother, Will Butler, announced that he had quit the band after almost 20 years with the indie group. “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed – and the band has changed – over the last almost 20 years,” he said in a statement, explaining that he found it was just “time for new things”.

WE will mark Will Butler’s last recording with Arcade Fire, and is set for its full release on May 6th via Columbia records.

Watch the new teaser video, as posted on the band’s Instagram page yesterday, below.