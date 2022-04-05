Watch Arcade Fire perform new songs during New Orleans concert









American alternative rock band Arcade Fire performed a live-streamed gig on April 1st. During the show, they played three songs from their new album WE, which is set to be released on May 6th of this year.

The concert, which was held in New Orleans, Louisianna, took place at Woldenberg Park as part of a “block party” event hosted by US telco AT&T.

The band played a total of 18 songs in total, including the tracks taken from the new album, ‘The Lightning I’, ‘The Lightning II’, and ‘Age Of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)’, the last of which was yet to be released, and reveals a slightly darker side to their sound.

‘Age of Anxiety II’, meanwhile, was revealed during another recent show held just last month, which the band played as a benefit for Ukraine. The show was a last-minute pay-what-you-can concert, and all of the proceeds from the gig went to benefit the Plus1 Ukraine relief fund.

‘The Lightning I’ and ‘The Lightning II’ were also present at the Ukraine relief show, but have since been officially been dropped as a joint single in order to promote the new album.

In other Arcade Fire-related news, Will Butler recently left the band, stating: “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed – and the band has changed – over the last almost 20 years,” he said in a statement, offering simply that he found it was “time for new things.”

Regardless, it seems that there’s a lot in store for Arcade Fire, and you can check out their live-streamed gig from New Orleans below.