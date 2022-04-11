Sam Elliott apologises for calling 'The Power of the Dog’ "a piece of sh*t"









Sam Elliott, the star of movies such as The Hero, has issued a heartfelt apology after he called Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning western Power of the Dog a “piece of shit”.

During an interview with Marc Maron on his podcast WTF, Elliott also questioned the “queer themes” and called the film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, an “evisceration of an American Myth”.

“What the fuck does this woman from down there know about the American West?” Elliott said during the highly controversial interview. “Why the fuck did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That fucking rubbed me the wrong way,” he added.

Despite these damning remarks, Cumberbatch and co-star Kodi Smit-Mcphee remained relatively quiet on the matter. Four months on, Elliott has now apologised for his outburst in a new interview with Deadline which was conducted to promote his upcoming western series 1883. Reflecting on the comments, Elliott admitted that he “wasn’t articulate about it”, while apologising to the cast, who he claims are all “brilliant actors, in particular, Benedict Cumberbatch”.

Following this, Elliott said: “I can only say I’m sorry and I am. I am”. In the same interview, the Tombstone star has also remarked on his comments on the gay community, saying: “The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today. I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used.”

