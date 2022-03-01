Sam Elliott calls Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog' a "piece of s**t"









Nominated for 12 Oscars including Best Picture, Jane Campion’s modern revisionist Western, The Power of the Dog, is currently leading the pack to take home the Academy Awards’ top prize. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Paul Dano, the film has been praised by fans and critics alike, with Cumberbatch’s lead performance often being noted as a particular high point.

Not everyone is so gushing over the film, however, with Sam Elliott, known for his roles in Western films Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Tombstone, calling the film a “piece of s**t,” in a recent interview on the WTF podcast.

Comparing the cowboys in the movie to Chippendales dancers who “wear bow ties and not much else,” Elliott further added, “That’s what all these f**king cowboys in that movie looked like…They’re running around in chaps and no shirts”.

“Where’s the Western in this Western?” he questions, making his stance on the film rather ill-defined as he continues his bizarre rant. Having no trouble with the director Jane Campion, whom Elliott calls a “brilliant director,” he goes on to describe his thoughts when he first saw the movie, recalling, “I thought, ‘What the fuck? Where are we in this world today?'”.

Clearly not a fan of the Oscar-frontrunner, Elliott’s problem with the film seems to stem from its attitudes towards masculinity which Campion probes throughout her film.

“What the f**k does this woman from down there know about the American West?” Elliott adds, enraged at the representation of masculinity throughout the film, attacking Campion despite revealing his fondness for the director. Concluding his rant, he explained, “Why the f**k did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That f**king rubbed me the wrong way”.