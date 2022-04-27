Arcade Fire release new single 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)'









Arcade Fire - 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' 7.4

Canadian electronic rockers Arcade Fire have finally dropped the second single from their highly anticipated upcoming sixth studio album WE, the heartfelt and upbeat acoustic number ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’.

The band originally debuted the song at their last-minute appearance on the first day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Whereas Arcade Fire has been exploring highly-danceable tones and sounds for most of the 2010s, ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’ is filled out with acoustic guitars and bass drum thumps that feel far more in line with the band’s earliest material.

“‘Lookout Kid’ is a reminder, a lullaby for the end times, sung to my son, but for everyone,” bandleader Win Butler shared on the band’s Twitter account. “Trust your heart, trust your mind, trust your body, trust your soul. Shit is going to get worse before it gets better, but it always gets better, & no one’s perfect. Let me say it again. No one’s perfect.”

Sure, ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’ is kind of cheesy, but it’s effective cheese. Also, who doesn’t love cheese? Sweeping strings and an ear-catching melody all serve to make the new single a winning cut from WE. After spending a decade trying to be cooler and slicker than their original sound made them seem, Arcade Fire are finally leaning back into the earnestness and anthemic nature of their first decade.

It seems as though time is finally catching up with Arcade Fire, and if WE is the beginning of their slide into becoming mature elder statesmen of indie rock, then the least they can do is make some good songs out of it. So far with ‘The Lightning I, II’ and ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’, Arcade Fire seem to make getting older not seem so bad after all.

Check out the audio for ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’ down below. WE is set for a May 6th release.

