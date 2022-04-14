Arcade Fire officially confirmed for Coachella 2022









The last time Arcade Fire played the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, it was nearly a different band. They still had younger Butler brother Will among their ranks, and they were still on the promotional tour for their 2013 album Reflektor, their first major shift into electronica and dance music. That was back in 2014, and the band has not been back to Indio, California since.

That is until now, when the band revealed that they are officially going to be playing a set on the Friday night of the festival. In a recent tweet to commemorate his birthday, bandleader Win Butler revealed that the group were in Indio and teased that he “decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry” while tagging Coachella in the message.

The festival itself confirmed Arcade Fire’s appearance when they shared the official set times for all performers. At the Mojave Tent, right in between sets by Carly Rae Jepson and IDLES, there sits Arcade Fire.

They’re scheduled to play an hour-long set starting at 6:45 PM, which no doubt will come as a major bummer to slowthai, who must have thought he had that slot all to himself over at the Gobi Tent. Arcade Fire will also be fighting for attention on a night that will also feature Phoebe Bridgers, Amyl & the Sniffers, BADBADNOTGOOD, and headliner Harry Styles.

This year’s Coachella will also be headlined by Billie Eilish and a joint performance between The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. Kanye West was originally going to be one of the co-headliners, but he dropped out a couple of weeks ago.

Check out the official tweets confirming Arcade Fire’s performance down below.

Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry 🌴 @coachella pic.twitter.com/D1cnHWnW0I — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) April 14, 2022