The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West at Coachella Festival









The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will be combining to replace Kanye West at Coachella.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Ye had pulled out of the Californian event and left the organisers in the lurch by cancelling his scheduled sets at the eleventh hour. Now, the festival have confirmed Swedish House Mafia will be forming a supergroup with The Weeknd in the desert.

According to TMZ, West was also controversially set to share the stage with Travis Scott. Prior to the Astroworld tragedy, Scott was due to top the bill at Coachella before he was promptly removed in light of the harrowing incident. It remains unknown why Ye cancelled his set.

“I’m so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year,” Paul Tollett, president/CEO of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, said in a statement to Variety.

He added: “Coachella has a special relationship with Abel [Tesfaye aka the Weeknd] and I’m so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage.”

This year’s event will be the first Coachella Festival since 2019, and it will begin on April 15th-17th before repeating the following weekend at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Billie Eilish and Harry Styles will also headline the event.