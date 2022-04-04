Kanye West pulls out of headline Coachella performance









Kanye West has reportedly pulled out of his headline performance at the 2022 Coachella Festival.

The artist, who is now known as Ye, was due to headline both weekends of the Californian bash, which begins next weekend. However, The rapper has now left the organisers in the lurch by reportedly cancelling his scheduled sets at late notice, and it remains unknown who will replace him on the line-up.

According to TMZ, West was controversially set to share the stage with Travis Scott. Prior to the Astroworld tragedy, Scott was due to top the bill at Coachella before he was promptly removed in light of the harrowing incident.

Last week, a petition to remove West from Coachella grew significantly, with close to 50,000 people signing a Change.org petition demanding the festival have a change of heart over their controversial headliner. The caption on the petition reads: “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.

Adding: “Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

It is not yet known if the petition to have West removed from the festival has played a part in his decision to cancel. However, West has been the focal point of mass media in recent months amid a very public divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, a situation that has prompted repeated outbursts from West which have raised questions about the stability of his mental health.

This year’s event will be the first Coachella Festival since 2019, and it will begin on April 15th-17th before repeating the following weekend at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. More as this story develops.

