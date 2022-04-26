Arcade Fire confirm new single 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)'









Arcade Fire have confirmed the arrival of the next single from their much-anticipated album WE. ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’ follows ‘The Lightning I’ and ‘The Lightning II’, which were released back in March and have served as the only previews of the forthcoming album thus far.

The first glimpse of ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’ arrived on April 12th when frontman Win Butler shared a video to Arcade Fire’s Instagram page in which a vinyl version of the album can be seen spinning. He then unveiled the track with the line: “Next single is…”, coinciding with the first verse: “Lookout kid trust your heart / you don’t have to play the part.”

Since then, Arcade Fire have been fairly quiet about the new offering. Now, they’ve confirmed that the single is set to drop later this week. “Listen in to Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show on Wednesday 5 pm BST / 9 am PDT / 12 pm EDT to hear the first play,” Arcade Fire wrote on a recent Instagram post.

Fans who went to see Arcade Fire’s Coachella 2022 set were treated to a surprise performance of the single during a secret set held on the festival’s first weekend. Butler found the experience so emotional he was forced to restart the song during the set and got to the first chorus before stopping and wiping tears from his eyes. After standing back from the microphone for a moment, he returned and confessed: “It’s been a hard fucking year.”

In a recent interview, Win Butler explained that Peter Gabriel and Father John Misty will be featured on WE. Speaking to The Montreal Gazette, the frontman said, “[Gabriel] came to the studio and we had a day to work on it. He does this thing where he double-tracks his voice, high and low. As soon as he put the high vocal down, I was like, ‘Oh shit, that’s Peter Gabriel’.”

WE is due out on May 6th via Columbia Records and was produced by Butler and Régine Chassagne, alongside Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich.