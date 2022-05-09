Angel Olsen announces accompanying film to new album 'Big Time'









We are just one month away from the release of Big Time, the sixth studio album from American singer-songwriter Angel Olsen. Billed as Olsen’s most personal album to date, Big Time is now getting expanded in scope with an accompanying 28-minute film, also titled Big Time.

“At the time of my mother’s passing I kept having these super visual dreams about time travel,” Olsen explains in a statement. “Later on I decided I’d name the record Big Time, not only because of the song but also as a kind of wink to time expansion and change. When I approached Kimberly Stuckwisch about making these videos, I thought it would be cool to include the storyline of one of the dreams I’d had, and really use it as a way to tell the story of the songs.”

“She added dialogue and events, some that are based in reality and others that haven’t happened, to create a story arc around my dream, to give it a thicker plot, using the music videos within and creating a larger film,” Olsen adds. “I’ve always had a vivid imagination and it was really special to make these subconscious moments real, but it was also a really emotional and raw process and felt almost at times like a spiritual clearing, that by putting myself in the story and moving pieces of it around, I also personally had to re-examine my losses and find a new way to process the events that actually took place in my life.”

“Though most of it is scripted, it is probably the most intimate work I have ever made and shared with the public.. and it serves as an homage to my mother. I only wish my mom was here to listen to the record, because something tells me that she would have really liked this one,” Olsen concludes.

Olsen can now be counted among the indie artists who are utilising film as a cross-promotional tool for their LPs, following in the footsteps of artists such as Wolf Alice and Olivia Rodrigo, who promoted their albums Blue Weekend and Sour with the films Blue Weekend and Prom, respectively. Prom was directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch, who was recruited by Olsen to helm the direction for the Big Time film.

“Big Time is the story of light versus shadow told through a non-linear surrealist dream space that poses one central dilemma. ‘What lengths must one go through to let go of the past in order to step out of the darkness and accept one’s true self?’” Stuckwisch explains about the film’s themes.

Adding: “It’s a story that targets deep-rooted complexities such as how our unconscious deals with repressed sexual identity, the hardships of letting go of our past selves in order to step into self-actualization, and the guilt we hold when dealing with loss. For one reason or another, we all have parts of ourselves that we struggle to forgive as well as a part of ourselves we are afraid of exploring or that we think society won’t like—so we push those parts down into our unconscious psyches, into the shadows. This is the story of drowning in those fears before releasing your light.”

The Big Time film will be co-produced by Amazon Music and will premiere exclusively on Amazon’s Twitch channel the day before the album’s release. The ‘Big Time Twitch Watch Party’ will also feature a Q+A with both Olsen and Stuckwisch, followed by a concert airing from the premiere party at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles. Additional screenings will take place in London and Los Angeles, with each screening being followed by a solo performance from Olsen.

Check out the teaser trailer for Big Time, featuring snippets from the songs ‘Chasing The Sun’ and ‘Through the Fires’, down below. The Big Time film will be released on June 2nd, while the Big Time album will drop on June 3rd.