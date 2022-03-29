Angel Olsen announces new album 'Big Time'









Angel Olsen - 'All the Good Times' 9

American indie rock singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has returned with all-new original music in the form of the recent single ‘All the Good Times’.

Calling Olsen “indie rock” just seems like a pitifully inadequate genre tag to pin her with. There have been shades of old school country, like on 2012’s Half Way Home, straight-forward rock and roll, like on 2016’s My Woman, sweeping orchestral pop, like on 2019’s All Mirrors, and stripped-back folk, like on 2020’s Whole New Mess. Even saying Olsen is “versatile” is selling her short.

‘All the Good Times’ seems to bring it all together in a succinct four-minute package. Airy organ lines, jubilant horn blasts, and twangy pedal steel guitar all add distinct colours to the song’s arrangement. But it’s the Angel Olsen show all the way, with her instantly-identifiable voice belting out the pitfalls and virtues of love and loss as they tend to come in equal measure.

The track is the first preview we’re getting of Olsen’s upcoming fifth studio album, Big Time. Exploring the personal upheaval that came with Olsen’s coming out, the new album in centres around the joy of discovering yourself and the pain that inevitably follows. Part diary log, part therapy session, and all exalting embrace of life, Big Time is set to be Olsen’s most personal album to date.

“Some experiences just make you feel as though you’re five years old, no matter how wise or adult you think you are”, Olsen writes about one of the major events that inspired the album: coming out to her parents. “Finally, at the ripe age of 34, I was free to be me”. Sadly, in the month that followed, both of Olsen’s parents passed away. Only a month later, Olsen began work on Big Time.

It seems like Olsen has barely had any time to breathe in the past year, much less find time to write, record, and perform. There was the Sharon Van Etten collaboration ‘Like I Used To’, which took home our pick as the number one song of 2021, followed by her cover EP Aisles, the box set Songs of the Lark and Other Far Memories, and the announcement of the Wild Hearts tour with Van Etten and Julien Baker. There’s no time to rest, and if you’re a major fan (or just anyone with two ears and a heart), then now’s the time to welcome Angel Olsen back into your life.

Check out the video for ‘All the Good Times’ down below. Big Time is set for a June 3rd release.