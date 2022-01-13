Angel Olsen shares cover of Karen Dalton song 'Something on Your Mind'









The American singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has shared a cover of Karen Dalton’s classic track ‘Something On Your Mind’. The rendition has been released as part of the 50th-anniversary reissue of Dalton’s 1971 album In My Own Time, which will be released as a 7″ single, featuring Dalton’s original version on the B-side.

Olsen has always had a taste for covers – her unique voice and mesmeric performance style giving new life to every track she takes on. This year, she released several covers on her EP Aisles, which included renditions of Laura Branigan’s ‘Gloria’, Men Without Hats’ ‘Safety Dance’, and Billy Idol’s Eyes Without a Face’.

That same year, Oslen also collaborated with Sharon Van Etten on their duet ‘Like I used to’, which they performed live on Jimmy Kimmel and during the Pitchfork Music Festival 2021.

When ‘Like I Used To’ was released in May, Van Etten said of Olsen: “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring. We highway high-fived many times along the way.”

Olsen went on to add: “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on. The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.” Olsen is currently on tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker.

Ahead of the release of the 2021 film Karen Dalton: In My Own Time, directors Robert Yapkowitz and Richard Peetes poke of the folk singer’s complex legacy: “Artists like Karen Dalton are often portrayed as tragic figures, failures and neglectful mothers. This is an idea we really wanted to dispel,” the directors said in a statement. “It took a lot of courage for her to live life on her own terms at that time.”

Stream the song, below.