Sharon Van Etten joins Angel Olsen for a duet at the Pitchfork Music Festival







Last night, Angel Olsen was joined by Sharon Van Etten at Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival. The yearly event returned to Chicago's Union Park this weekend, following the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This summer's festival marks the event's 15th year.

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen was headlining the Red Stage on Saturday night, and she ended her set by inviting Sharon Van Etten on stage for a duet of the recently released track ‘Like I Used To’. As captured in fan footage, Olsen said: “This last song, I’m gonna bring out one of my favourite singers, one of the kindest I’ve ever met in the music industry, Sharon Van Etten.”

When ‘Like I Used To’ was released in May, Van Etten said: “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring. We highway high-fived many times along the way.”

Olsen went on to add: “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on. The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

Olsen’s Pitchfork appearance follows the release of her new EP last month, which features a selection of covers of ’80s songs by the likes of Laura Branigan and Billy Idol. Whilst the record is somewhat out of character for Olsen, it shimmers with delightful impulsiveness.

Of the EP, Olsen wrote: “I know it’s not really in my history to do something unintentional or just for the hell of it. I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous.”

You can watch the performance below.

