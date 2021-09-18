Watch the new trailer for Karen Dalton documentary 'In My Own Time'







One of the most overlooked yet sensational folk talents the world has ever known sadly lost her life at an all too young age under all too sad circumstances. Now, the life and times of Karen Dalton is being celebrated with a brand new documentary, which aims to focus on the singer’s sumptuous talents. Below, we’ve got a brand new trailer for the new documentary, titled Karen Dalton: In My Own Time.

The documentary will land on October 1st in cinemas and will find a digital release on November 16th via Greenwich Entertainment. The film is directed by Robert Yapkowitz and Richard Peete and executive produced by the wonderfully talented Wim Wenders, Light in the Attic Records, and Delmore Recording Society.

The film will come packed with previously-unseen footage as well as music from Julia Holter. It will be spliced with a hefty bit of insight as the film plunges into Dalton’s journal as well as her poetry, beautifully read by Angel Olsen. It will also feature interviews with artists who have been touched by Dalton.

Aussie hero Nick Cave notes how Dalton envelopes her listeners within her world, there are also nods from Vanessa Carlton, Woodstock creator Michael Lang and a whole host more, who offer up vital insight into the singer’s public and professional life.

“Artists like Karen Dalton are often portrayed as tragic figures, failures and neglectful mothers. This is an idea we really wanted to dispel,” the directors said in a statement. “It took a lot of courage for her to live life on her own terms at that time.”

The film comes along to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Karen Dalton’s seminal album In My Own Time which Light in the Attic will be reissued with an expansive new edition, enjoying liner notes from Cave, Lenny Kaye and Devendra Banhart.

Comments