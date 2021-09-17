Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds reveal previously unreleased ‘Earthlings’







With Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds set to release B-Sides & Rarities Part II on October 22nd, as the long-anticipated follow up to their original celebrated deluxe album back in 2005, they have revealed another previously unheard track.

The single ‘Earthlings’ will feature on a bumper edition this time out with B-Sides & Rarities Part I and Part II also being released together as a Limited Edition Deluxe 7 Vinyl Box Set including 83 rare tracks and exclusive sleeve notes.

The album has been compiled by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis who are keeping themselves exceedingly busy, by heading off in on a UK tour in a matter of weeks, lending a soundtrack to Andrew Dominik’s forthcoming film based on Marilyn Monroe’s life, Blonde, and keeping various other irons in the fire.

The release contains 27 rare and unreleased tracks from 2006-2020 including the original recordings of the hits ‘Skeleton Tree’, ‘Girl In Amber’ and ‘Bright Horses’.

In a statement about ‘Earthlings’ Cave dubbed the song, “the missing link that binds Ghosteen together. A lovely song that just got away.”

Nick Cave previously celebrated the release of the record by stating: “I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit.”

As with all rarities records, the album promises to lift the creative curtain somewhat and reveals a whirling geyser of innovation behind the gilded tunes that bubble to the surface. It can be pre-ordered from Nick Cave’s official store, by clicking here.

You can check out the gorgeous Ghosteen bootleg of ‘Earthlings’ below.

